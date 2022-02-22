The global Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Tool market was valued at 744.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) is a minimally invasive procedure that removes cancer from the gastrointestinal tract of a patient without removing the organ involved. This allows the patient to maintain quality of life.The Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Tool industry can be broken down into several segments, Electrosurgical Knifes, Injection Needles, Hemostatic Forceps, etc. Across the world, the major players cover Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM, Boston Scientific, etc.

The classification of Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Tool includes Electrosurgical Knives, Injection Needles, Hemostatic Forceps and others. The proportion of Electrosurgical Knives in 2019 is about 54%. Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Tool is widely used for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers ad Specialty Clinics. The most proportion of Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Tool used for Hospitals, and the proportion in 2019 is about 65%. North America is the largest market, with a sales market share nearly 38% in 2019. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of about 25%. Olympus Corporation, ZEON Medical, FUJIFILM, etc. are the leaders of the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Olympus Corporation

ZEON Medical

FUJIFILM

Boston Scientific

ERBE Elektromedizin

Sumitomo Bakelite

Ovesco Endoscopy

Micro-tech Endoscopy

By Types:

Electrosurgical Knives

Injection Needles

Hemostatic Forceps

By Applications:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

