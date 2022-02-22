2022-2027 Global and Regional Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Stationary Oxygen Concentrators market was valued at 586.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device which is designed to deliver a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. The air from an oxygen concentrator has a higher concentration of oxygen than the surrounding ambient air, but the device does not rely on the use of oxygen tanks. There are a number of reasons to use an oxygen concentrator with a patient, and these devices are subject to varying degrees of regulation, depending on where they are being used. With an oxygen concentrator, the device pulls air into a chamber which absorbs nitrogen.

The oxygen-rich air is routed through a tube to the patient, while the nitrogen is vented harmlessly. Depending on the size of the device, it can filter and concentrate varying amounts of air per minute. Currently in the market there are two primary types of oxygen concentrator: portable & stationary. In this report we mainly analyze the market of stationary oxygen concentrator. At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries, the world`s large enterprises` headquarters are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe.

The R&D of stationary oxygen concentrator is generally at a more advanced level, they have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability. But foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, thus in recent years some companies come to China to build plant, such as Invacare, Devilbiss.

As technology of Chinese stationary oxygen concentrators production enterprise continues to improve and Chinese demand growth, their share in the global market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

By Market Verdors:

Invacare

Chart (Airsep)

Teijin

Philips

Linde

GF Health Products

Devilbiss

Inova Labs

Drive Medical

Inogen

Nidek Medical

Yuwell

AVIC Jianghang

Foshan Kaiya

Haiyang Zhijia

Longfei Group

Shenyang Canta

Beijing North Star

Shenyang Siasun

Beijing Aoji

Gaoxin Huakang

Yiyangyuan

Beijing Shenlu

Foshan Keyhub

By Types:

Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator

Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator

Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator

Chemical Oxygen Concentrator

Electronic Oxygen Concentrator

By Applications:

Hospital

Home

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Stationary Oxygen Concentrators (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

