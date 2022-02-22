2022-2027 Global and Regional Functional Drinks Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Functional Drinks market was valued at 7043.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A Functional drink is a drink typically intended to convey a health benefit. Some include ingredients like herbs, vitamins, minerals, nootropics, amino acids, or additional raw fruit or vegetables.The energy beverages segment accounted for the major shares of the functional beverage market. Energy beverages are made of caffeine, taurine, B-vitamins alpine water, amino acids, and other ingredients which provide instant energy and help in growing muscle and bones.

By Market Verdors:

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestle

Danone

PepsiCo

Unilever

Campbell Soup

GlaxoSmithKline

Kraft Heinz

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

The Hain Celestial Group

Fonterra

Uni-President

Del Monte Pacific

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

JDB Group

RED BULL

Suntory

Rockstar

Monster Energy

By Types:

Energy Beverages

Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices

Sports Beverages

Functional Water

By Applications:

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Functional Drinks Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Functional Drinks Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Functional Drinks Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Functional Drinks Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Functional Drinks Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Functional Drinks Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Functional Drinks (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Functional Drinks Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Functional Drinks Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Functional Drinks (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Functional Drinks Consumption and Market Shar

