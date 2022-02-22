2022-2027 Global and Regional Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump market was valued at 383.45 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vertical centrifugal pumps are also referred to as cantilever pumps. They utilize a unique shaft and bearing support configuration that allows the volute to hang in the pump while the bearings are outside the pump. This style of pump uses no stuffing box to seal the shaft but instead utilizes a “throttle bushing”. A common application for this style of pump is in a parts washer.

A centrifugal pump containing two or more impellers is called a multistage centrifugal pump. The impellers may be mounted on the same shaft or on different shafts.Globally, the vertical multistage centrifugal pump industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of vertical multistage centrifugal pump is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment.

And some enterprises, like Grundfos, Ebara, KSB, WILO and Xylem, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their vertical multistage centrifugal pump and related services. Europe, North America and China are the major consumption regions and their market share is 24.42%, 21.54% and 27.62%. The consumption volume of vertical multistage centrifugal pump is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of vertical multistage centrifugal pump industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of vertical multistage centrifugal pump is still promising.

By Market Verdors:

Grundfos

Ebara

KSB

WILO

Xylem

CNP

Pentair

Dab pumps

Shanghai Kaiquan Pump

EAST Pump

ESPA

Leo

Shakti

Baiyun

U-FLO

Shimge

By Types:

Cast iron & Stainless Pump

Stainless Pump

By Applications:

Municipal Water Supply

Irrigation

General Industrial Services

Water Treatment

