2022-2027 Global and Regional Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market was valued at 735.83 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Asphaltene and paraffin inhibitors find widespread use in oil exploration and processing activities. Asphaltenes are naturally occurring molecules in crude oil, which possess high molecular weight and limited solubility in crude oil.

Paraffins are naturally occurring saturated hydrocarbon molecules that are largely found in liquid crude oils. Together asphaltenes and paraffins represent organic deposits that form in and around the wellbore and cause clogging of oil wells and flow lines. Paraffin or asphaltene deposition problems are also aggravated when oils from different wells are commingled during production and transportation. To prevent clogging and keep the asphaltene and paraffin particles in suspension and soluble in the fluid, paraffin and asphaltene inhibitors are employed. Asphaltene and paraffin inhibitors are oilfield production chemicals with their demand directly dependent upon growth in oil extraction. The market is therefore poised to benefit from the increase in the number of drilling rigs; sustained activity in the oil and gas exploration space; maturity of domestic crude oil fields and the need for increasing production in these wells; and emphasis on new well discoveries especially in deepwater locations in developing regions.

By Market Verdors:

Baker Hughes

AES Arabia

Clariant

Croda International

Kosta Tech

EMEC

Halliburton

Innospec

Schlumberger

Rocanda Enterprises

Roemex Limited

Dorf Ketal

By Types:

Paraffin Inhibitor

Asphaltene Inhibitor

By Applications:

Offshore Oil

Onshore Oil

