2022-2027 Global and Regional Isolator Gloves Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Isolator Gloves market was valued at 118.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Isolator gloves, dry box gloves, these are one-piece seamless gloves that are used to handle objects in an enclosed environment. The product is not about insulation gloves used in power industry.The global key Isolator Gloves manufacturers include Ansell, PIERCAN, Renco Corporation, Safetyware Group, Inert Corporation, etc. Geographically, North America has the largest market, which took up about 40.25% of the global market in 2019, while Europe and Asia Pacific were about 32.81%, 15.99%.

By types, Isolator Gloves main includes Nitrile, Hypalon, EPDM, Neoprene, Latex, Butyl and other. Hypalon is the most widely used which took up about 20.81% of the total sales in 2019. By applications, Isolator Gloves are mainly used in Electronics, Pharmaceutical, Food, Chemical and Laboratory. Chemical was the most widely used area which took up about 27.16% of the total in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Ansell

PIERCAN

Renco Corporation

Safetyware Group

Inert Corporation

Jung Gummitechnik

Terra Universal

Honeywell

Nichwell

Hanaki Rubber

By Types:

Type A

Type B

Others

By Applications:

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Food

Chemical

Laboratory

