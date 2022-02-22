2022-2027 Global and Regional Shower Bases & Pans Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Shower Bases & Pans market was valued at 40.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A shower base is simply the floor of a shower. Prefabricated shower bases are also called shower pans. A shower pan is what constitutes the floor of a shower and directs all the water into the drain, if installed properly.The Shower Bases & Pans industry is not concentrated and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Kohler, Lixil Group, Duravit, MAAX, Neptum, DreamLine, Deli, Aquatic, Americh, Lyons Industries, Swan, HPPE and ect.

North America is the largest producer and also the largest consumer of Shower Bases & Pans and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in downstream industry. China has witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Shower Bases & Pans in the Asia Pacific region. Actually, that is why manufacturers have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market. The major materials of Shower Bases & Pans are Acrylic and others. Easy availability of key raw material in abundance is leading to a surge in the production of Shower Bases & Pans in China. All manufactures in the world are committed to the design and technology improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world`s leading technology too.

Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies. This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it`s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders` prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Shower Bases & Pans starch will increase.

By Market Verdors:

Kohler

Lixil Group

Duravit

MAAX

Neptum

DreamLine

Deli

Aquatic

Americh

Lyons Industries

Swan

HPPE

By Types:

Acrylic

By Applications:

Commercial Enterprises

Household

Government Academic Institutions

