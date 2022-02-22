2022-2027 Global and Regional Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market was valued at 37.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.62% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-regional-gravimetric-feeder-2022-2027-141

Loss-in-Weight Feeders generate a controlled, absolutely constant mass flow, as required in mixing processes or extruder infeed. Loss-in-weight feeders can be used for both small to medium feeding ranges. They work with extreme precision under optimum ambient conditions. They are very flexible and can handle bulk solids, liquids and even poorly flowing products. They are used in many continuous processes such as feeding extruders requiring a high level of short-term feeding consistency. They are also used in the food industry and in laboratories by means of appropriate storage containers and adapted feeding devices. The design varies from compact constructions to modular concepts depending on usage. First, as for the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) industry, the top 10 manufacturers occupied 26.61% of production market share in 2017. The top five manufacturers are Hapman, Novatec, Acrison, FLSmidth and Coperion K-Tron which are close to 31.58% market share in 2017.

The Hapman, which has 6.55% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) industry. The manufacturers following Hapman are Novatec and Acrison, which respectively has 5.11% and 4.95% market share in 2017. Second, the global production of Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) rises up from 17842 units in 2013 to 22161 units in 2017. At the same time, the revenue of world Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) sales market has a leap from 346.43 million USD to 388.98 million USD. Third, United States is the largest production region for Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight). Witch production about 37.09% in 2017, Europe production was about 28.43% in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Hapman

Novatec

Acrison

FLSmidth

Coperion K-Tron

HAF Equipment

Schenck Process

GIMAT

Gericke

Motan-colortronic

Plastore

GEA

Brabender

Sonner

TBMA

Kubota

Tecnetics Industries

MERRICK Industries

By Types:

Single Screw Gravimetric Feeder

Twin Screw Gravimetric Feeder

By Applications:

Food & Beverages

Mining & Metallurgy

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Plastics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-regional-gravimetric-feeder-2022-2027-141

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/