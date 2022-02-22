2022-2027 Global and Regional Solid Masterbatches Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Solid Masterbatches market was valued at 1339.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Masterbatch is a concentrated mixture of pigments and/or additives encapsulated during a heat process into a carrier resin which is then cooled and cut into a granular shape. Masterbatch allows the processor to colour raw polymer economically during the plastics manufacturing process. Masterbatch (MB) is a solid additive for plastic used for coloring plastics (color masterbatch) or imparting other properties to plastics (additive masterbatch).Solid Masterbatches can be used in Packaging, Building & Construction, etc. Globally, the main manufacturers of Solid Masterbatches include Avient, Ampacet Corporation and LyondellBasell etc. Among them Avient has the largest market share of over 8.0%. China is the largest market, holds a share approaching 40%.

By Market Verdors:

Avient

Ampacet Corporation

LyondellBasell

Americhem

Cabot Corporation

Polyplast Mueller GmbH

Plastika Kritis S.A

Tosaf Group

GCR Group

RTP Company

Malion New Materials

Astra Polymers

Alok Masterbatches

Techmer PM

Ingenia Polymers

Plastiblends

JJ Plastalloy

Hubron International

Gabriel-Chemie Group

Ningbo Color Master Batch

By Types:

White Masterbatch

Black Masterbatch

Color Masterbatch

Additive Masterbatch

Plastic Filler Masterbatch

By Applications:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Solid Masterbatches Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Solid Masterbatches Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Solid Masterbatches Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Solid Masterbatches Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Solid Masterbatches Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Solid Masterbatches Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Solid Masterbatches (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Solid Masterbatches Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Solid Masterbatches Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solid Masterbatches (Volume and Value) by Application

