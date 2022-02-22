Online Exam Proctoring Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Online Exam Proctoring market was valued at 368.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Online proctoring refers to a digital form of assessment which allows you to sit exams from any location. During online proctoring, the software is used to allow students and course participants sit exams at any place of their choice. It has to be somewhere reliable and free from fraud. The Online Exam Proctoring market covers Advanced Automated Proctoring, Recorded Proctoring, etc. The typical players include Examity, PSI Services, ProctorU, ExamSoft, etc. Online Exam Proctoring is mainly used in following Application groups: Education, Certification/Licensure, Corporate, etc. And Education are the most widely used group which took up about 51.66% of the global market in 2019. Americas is the largest sales region of Online Exam Proctoring in the world in the past few years. Total Americas market took up about 42.68% of the global market in 2019, Europe followed with 32%, and APAC took about 22.25% in 2019. USA is now the key developers of Online Exam Proctoring Platforms. In 2019, USA market size was valued at 114.37 Million$. The market is expected to reach 323.44 Million$ by 2025. The Online Exam Proctoring Platforms market concentration is low. Examity, PSI Services, ProctorU, ExamSoft, Comprobo, Mercer-Mettl are some of the leading players in Global Online Exam Proctoring Platforms market. Top 3 took up about 26.36% of the global market in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Live Online Proctoring

Advanced Automated Proctoring

Recorded Proctoring

By Applications:

Education

Certification/Licensure

Corporate

