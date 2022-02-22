Leafy Greens Seeds Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Leafy Greens Seeds market was valued at 614.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vegetable Seed is an embryonic plant enclosed in a protective outer covering. Seeds are the product of the ripened ovule, after fertilization by pollen and some growth within the mother plant. Leafy greens seeds include cabbage seed, spinach seed, celery seed, etc.In past five years, affected by demand, there is a rapid increase in leafy greens seeds market. At present, Syngenta, Limagrain, Bayer Crop Science, BASF and Rijk Zwaan occupy a large market share. The government department has already formulated the leafy greens seeds development standards, and introduced a series of policies to promote the leafy greens seeds industry. At present, there are fierce competition in leafy greens seeds market. However, with stable downstream demand, the leafy greens seeds market is forecasted to have a good market prospect in the following years. Europe is the largest leafy greens seeds production region with 40% of the global production share in 2019. Followed by North America with 32% production share. There are three types of leafy greens seeds, including general leaf vegetable seed, heading leaf vegetable seed and spicy leaf vegetable seed. Among those, general leaf vegetable seed is the largest type, with nearly 50% of the global production

By Market Verdors:

Syngenta

Limagrain

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Bejo

ENZA ZADEN

Rijk Zwaan

Sakata

Takii

Nongwoobio

LONGPING HIGH-TECH

DENGHAI SEEDS

Jing Yan YiNong

Huasheng Seed

Beijing Zhongshu

Jiangsu Seed

By Types:

General Leafy Type

Heading Leafy Type

Spicy Leafy Type

By Applications:

Farmland

Greenhouse

