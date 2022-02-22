2022-2027 Global and Regional Surgical Navigation Systems Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Surgical Navigation Systems market was valued at 6.11 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

Surgical Navigation System can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient`s anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer. Using the surgical navigation system, the surgeon uses special instruments, which are tracked by the navigation system. The position of a tracked instrument in relation to the patient`s anatomy is shown on images of the patient, as the surgeon moves the instrument.

The surgeon thus uses the system to `navigate` the location of an instrument. The feedback the system provides of the instrument location is particularly useful in situations where the surgeon cannot actually see the tip of the instrument, such as in minimally invasive surgeries. The global average price of Surgical Navigation Systems is in the decreasing trend, from 210 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 198 K USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. Surgical Navigation Systems is widely used in Orthopedic Surgerys, Spinal Surgery, Neurosurgery Surgery, ENT Surgery and other. The most proportion of Surgical Navigation Systems is used in Orthopedic Surgerys, and the proportion in 2017 is about 40%. North America is the largest supply place, with a production market share nearly 52.8% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest supply place with the production market share of 34.3%, and the market share of Asia-Pacific is about 8.4%.

By Market Verdors:

Medtronic

Stryker

GE Healthcare

Brainlab

B. Braun

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz

Zimmer Biomet

Fiagon

XION

Collin Medical

Anke

Fudan Digital Medical

By Types:

Optical Surgical Navigation Systems

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation Systems

By Applications:

Neurosurgery Surgery

Spinal Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

ENT Surgery

