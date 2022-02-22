Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) market was valued at 2263.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2760.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DINP 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) include BASF, Eastman, Evonik Industries, KH Chemicals, Aekyung Petrochemical, LG Chem, PolyOne, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Shandong Kexing Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- DINP 99.0%
- DINP 99.5%
Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Plasticizer
- Extrusion Forming Agent
- Others
Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Eastman
- Evonik Industries
- KH Chemicals
- Aekyung Petrochemical
- LG Chem
- PolyOne
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Shandong Kexing Chemical
- KLJ Group
- Daihachi Chemical
- UPC Group
- Bluesail Chemical Group
- HongXin Company
- Henan Qingan Chemical Hi-tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Companies
