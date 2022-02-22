2022-2027 Global and Regional Steel Product Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research

2022-2027 Global and Regional Steel Product Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research4 min read
The global Steel Product market was valued at 7029.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Steel is both the most widely used and most recycled metal material on earth. From stainless and high-temperature steels to flat carbon products, steel in its various forms and alloys offer different properties to meet a wide range of applications. For these reasons, as well as the metal`s combination of high strength and a relatively low production cost, steel is now used in countless products. In steel industry terminology long steel products or long products refers to steel products including wire, rod, rail, and bars as well as types of steel structural sections and girders. Flat products include slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel products, tinplate and heavy plate.
Tubular steel is a multi-functional necessity for many industries. It can be beautiful and decorative, simple and strictly functional, and anywhere in between. It can be large or small, short or long, thick or thin, and any shape you can imagine. Steel tubing is also rectangular, oval, D-shaped, and many other shapes. China also is the largest production place, with a production market share nearly 45.14% in 2017. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest production place with the consumption market share of 14.36%. The end-user industries of processed steel are construction, automotive, mechanical engineering, energy, packaging, consumer durables, shipping, housing, and others. Growth in the construction and automotive industry and recovery of global economy are the key drivers of the steel processing market.
By Market Verdors:
- ArcelorMittal
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
- China Baowu Steel Group
- POSCO
- Hesteel Group
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Tata Steel
- Nucor Corporation
- Hyundai Steel
- Shagang Group
- Ansteel Group
- NLMK Group
- Gerdau
- ThyssenKrupp
- Valin Steel Group
- United States Steel Corporation
- JSW Steel Ltd
- Shougang
- Steel Authority of India Limited
- Maanshan Steel
- Shandong Steel
- Evraz
- Benxi Steel Group
- China Steel
- Jianlong Group
- Fangda Steel
By Types:
- Long Steel Products
- Flat Steel Products
- Pipe & Tube Products
By Applications:
- Construction
- Transport
- Energy
- Packaging
- Appliances and Industry
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Table of content
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.5 Global Steel Product Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027
1.5.1 Global Steel Product Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.5.2 Global Steel Product Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value
1.5.3 Global Steel Product Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027
1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Steel Product Industry Impact
Chapter 2 Global Steel Product Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Steel Product (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Steel Product Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.1.2 Global Steel Product Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Steel Product (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Steel Product Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
