2022-2027 Global and Regional N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) Industry Status and Prospects

The global N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) market was valued at 13.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
N,N`-Methylenebisacrylamide (MBAm or MBAA) is a cross-linking agent used during the formation of polymers such as polyacrylamide. Bisacrylamide is used in biochemistry as it is one of the compounds of the polyacrylamide gel (used for SDS-PAGE). Bisacrylamide polymerizes with acrylamide and is capable of creating cross-links between polyacrylamide chains, thus creating a network of polyacrylamide rather than unconnected linear chains of polyacrylamide.Currently, there are several producing companies in the world N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) industry. The main market players are SNF, CYTEC, MCC UNITEC, Haicheng Sanyang and Zibo Xinye. The production of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) will increase to 1281 MT in 2017 from 1120 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 2.72%. Global N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) capacity utilization rate remained at around 78.20% in 2016. In consumption market, Europe, USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these three regions occupied 75.90% of the global consumption volume in total. N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) has three grades, which include content?98%, content: 98%-99% and content?99%. And each type has application industries relatively. With cross-linking effect of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA), the downstream application industries will need more N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) products. So, N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) has a huge market potential in the future.
The major raw materials for N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) are acrylamide, paraformaldehyde, ethanol, and other auxiliary chemicals. The production cost of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) is also an important factor which could impact the price of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA). We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
By Market Verdors:
- SNF
- CYTEC
- MCC UNITEC
- Haicheng Sanyang
- Zibo Xinye
- Zibo Oriental Chem
- Yunchao Chem
- Tianjin Tianfu Chem
By Types:
- Type A
- Type B
- Others
By Applications:
- Petroleum
- Construction
- Chemical
- Electronic
