2022-2027 Global and Regional Silicon Nitride (CAS 12033-89-5) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Silicon Nitride (CAS 12033-89-5) market was valued at 76.78 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Silicon nitride (Si3N4) is one of the purely covalent nitrides. Like all nitrides, it is characterized by a high degree of thermal stability and exceptional chemical stability. Its oThe global production of silicon nitride increases from 1327 MT in 2011 to1598 MT in 2015. In 2015, the global silicon nitride market is led by Europe; Japan is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of silicon nitride are concentrated in Europe and Japan.

AlzChem is the world leader, holding 34.8% production market share in 2015. Silicon nitride downstream is wide and recently silicon nitride has acquired increasing significance in various fields of solar energy Industry, silicon nitride ceramics and components, LED industry and others. Globally, the silicon nitride market is mainly driven by growing demand for silicon nitride balls and cutting tools. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Japan and EU are the major leaders in the international market of silicon nitride. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese silicon nitride production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, silicon nitride production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2020 the production of silicon nitride is estimated to be 1939MT, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

UBE

AlzChem

Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials

H.C.Starck

Denka

Hebei Corefra Silicon Nitride Material

VestaSi

Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics

Hongchen Technology

Combustion Synthesis



By Types:

Photovoltaic Grade Silicon Nitride

Ceramic Grade Silicon Nitride

LED Grade Silicon Nitride

By Applications:

Solar Energy Industry

Silicon Nitride Ceramics and Components

LED Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

