2022-2027 Global and Regional PolyDADMAC Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global PolyDADMAC market was valued at 37.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.06% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polydiallyldimethylammonium chloride (PolyDADMAC) is a homopolymer of diallyldimethylammonium chloride (DADMAC). These organic coagulants are liquid, cationic polymers of differing molecular weights. They work effectively as primary coagulants and charge neutralization agents. PolyDADMAC is an artificially produced polymer and is one of a class of synthetic polymers that are now widely used. These polymers have a high molecular weight and form very stable and readily removed flocs, but tend to be more expensive in use compared to inorganic materials. The materials can also be biodegradable. In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

SNF SPCM

Kemira

GEO

Accepta

BASF

Raybon Chemicals & Allied Products

Ashland

Prime Formulations (Whyte Group)

BLUWAT

Zhangjiagang Cpolymer Chemical

Shandong Luyue Chemical

Zhejiang Xinhaitian Bio-Technology

By Types:

PolyDADMAC Liquid

PolyDADMAC Powder

PolyDADMAC Bead

By Applications:

Water Treatment Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry

Dyeing and Color-fixing Industry

Oilfields Industry

