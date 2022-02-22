2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive High Strength Steel Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automotive High Strength Steel market was valued at 195.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS) are complex, sophisticated materials, with carefully selected chemical compositions and multiphase microstructures resulting from precisely controlled heating and cooling processes.

Various strengthening mechanisms are employed to achieve a range of strength, ductility, toughness, and fatigue properties. These steels aren`t the mild steels of yesterday; rather they are uniquely light weight and engineered to meet the challenges of today`s vehicles for stringent safety regulations, emissions reduction, solid performance, at affordable costs.The AHSS type segment accounted for the largest share of the global Automotive High Strength Steel market, in terms of volume. This large share is primarily attributed to the better mechanical properties exhibited by AHSS as compared to other type of AHSS. The Passenger Vehicle segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Passenger Vehicle market during the forecast period. This segment took the market share of 84.17% in 2016, in terms of volume. Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region in the global Automotive High Strength Steel market. Rapid automotive industry development offer lucrative growth opportunities to players operating in the Automotive High Strength Steel market. The increasing middle class population, which has led to urbanization and rise in the manufacturing sector, drives the demand of Automotive High Strength Steel in this region. The Asia-Pacific Automotive High Strength Steel market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Economic growth in countries such as China, Japan and India are further propelling the growth of the Automotive High Strength Steel market in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key players operating in the global Automotive High Strength Steel market include Arcelor Mittal, SSAB, POSCO, United States Steel Corporation, Voestalpine, ThyssenKrupp, Baowu Group, Ansteel.

By Market Verdors:

Arcelor Mittal

SSAB

POSCO

United States Steel Corporation

Voestalpine

ThyssenKrupp

Baowu Group

Ansteel

By Types:

Conventional HSS

AHSS

By Applications:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: T he report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

he report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: I dentifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

dentifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Automotive High Strength Steel Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Automotive High Strength Steel Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Automotive High Strength Steel Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Automotive High Strength Steel Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Automotive High Strength Steel Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Automotive High Strength Steel Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automotive High Strength Steel (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automotive High Strength Steel Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Automotive High Strength Steel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

