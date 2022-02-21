2022-2027 Global and Regional Polysilazane Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Polysilazane market was valued at 14.64 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polysilazanes are polymers in which silicon and nitrogen atoms alternate to form the basic backbone. Since each silicon atom is bound to two separate nitrogen atoms and each nitrogen atom to two silicon atoms, both chains and rings of the formula [R1R2Si-NR3]n occur.

R1-R3 can be hydrogen atoms or organic substituents. If all substituents R are H atoms, the polymer is designated as Perhydropolysilazane, Polyperhydridosilazane, or Inorganic Polysilazane ([H2Si-NH]n). If hydrocarbon substituents are bound to the silicon atoms, the polymers are designated as Organopolysilazanes. Molecularly, polysilazanes [R1R2Si-NH]n are isoelectronic with and close relatives to Polysiloxanes [R1R2Si-O]n (silicones). Polysilazanes are colorless to pale yellow liquids or solid materials. Conditional of manufacturing, the liquids often contain dissolved ammonia that can be detected by smell.

The average molecular weight can range from a few thousand to approximately 100,000 g/mol while the density normally lies around 1 g/cm3. The state of aggregation and the viscosity are both dependent on the molecular mass and the molecular macrostructure. Solid polysilazanes are produced by chemical conversion of the liquid materials (crosslinking of smaller molecules). The solid materials can be fusible or unmeltable and can be soluble or insoluble in organic solvents. As a rule, polysilazane solids behave as thermosetting polymers, but in some cases, thermoplastic processing is possible.

The synthesis of polyorganosilazanes was first described in 1964 by Krüger and Rochow. By reacting ammonia with chlorosilanes (ammonolysis), trimeric or tetrameric cyclosilazanes were formed initially and further reacted at high temperatures with a catalyst to yield higher molecular weight polymers. Ammonolysis of chlorosilanes still represents the most important synthetic pathway to polysilazanes. The industry`s leading manufacturer is Merck KGaA, with 88.58% of revenue. India has the highest share of income by region, at around 88% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Merck KGaA

DNF Solution

Iota Silicone Oil

UP Chemical

By Types:

Organic Polysilazanes (OPSZ)

Perhydropolysilazanes (PHPS)

By Applications:

Coating Materials

Ceramic Precursor

Composite Materials

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Polysilazane Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Polysilazane Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Polysilazane Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Polysilazane Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Polysilazane Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Polysilazane Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polysilazane (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polysilazane Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Polysilazane Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polysilazane (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polysilazane Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

