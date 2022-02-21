2022-2027 Global and Regional 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) market was valued at 80.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate (2-EHMA), is a main methacrylic ester and polymerizable monomer.

2-EHMA is produced for the use as a building block to make a wide range of polymer based products that we see and use every day from paints and coatings, toners and inks, oil additives to dental and medical products to name but a few. 2-EHMA is of low concern to human health and the environment. It is classified as hazardous (skin irritant and sensitizing) but has been handled safely by industry and professionals for over 60 years.

The global key 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) manufacturers include Mitsubishi Chemical, Evonik, BASF, NOF Corporation, etc. The Top 5 players accounted for 86.66% of the global revenue share in 2019. In terms of applications, paints and coatings is the largest consumption field, which consumed about 60.71% of the global volume in 2019. As for consumption, APAC is the largest consumption area, followed by Europe and Americas, which accounted for 44.05%, 27.93% and 23.92% respectively of the global consumption share in 2019, in terms of volume.

By Market Verdors:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

NOF Corporation

BASF Group

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL

Kyoeisha Chemical

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Shanghai Hechuang Chemical

By Types:

Esterification Type

Transesterification Type

By Applications:

Paints and Coatings

Adhesive and Sealants

Fiber Treatment Agents

