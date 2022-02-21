Automotive Collision Repair Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Automotive Collision Repair market was valued at 356.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Paints, coatings, and accompanying consumables such as auto components and other spares are widely used in the automotive collision repair market. This report mainly covers the automotive coatings & paints, automotive parts and other consumables product used for automotive collision repairing.On the basis of type, auto spare parts is the largest segment with around 70% production share of the total market in 2016 Meanwhile, coating and paints is also account for about 24% market share in terms of revenue. On the basis of geography, the global automotive collision repair products market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and other regions. In 2015, Europe is the largest as well as the steady growing regional market for automotive collision repair products and held 31% share in the global market, followed by North America with the market share of 24%. The demand for automotive collision repair products has been rapid increasing in Asian countries, especially in China.

By Market Verdors:

Valeo

Magna

Denso

PPG Industries

Hyundai Mobis

Axalta

Bosch

Aisin Seiki

BASF

3M

Faurecia

Nippon Paint

Akzonobel

Plastic Omnium

ZF

DuPont

HBPO

Kansai

By Types:

Automotive Coatings & Paints

Automotive Parts

By Applications:

Light-duty Vehicles

Heavy-duty Vehicles

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Automotive Collision Repair Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Automotive Collision Repair Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Automotive Collision Repair Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automotive Collision Repair (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automotive Collision Repair Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Collision Repair Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

