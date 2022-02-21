In-wheel Motors Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global In-wheel Motors market was valued at 11.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 31.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

In-wheel motors allow torque to be applied at the wheel; the point where the torque is required. In-wheel motors occupy the most unobtrusive space inside the vehicle, leaving more volume inside the vehicle body for batteries and luggage.Direct-drive, in-wheel motors require no gearboxes, driveshafts or differentials, thus giving far greater flexibility to vehicle designers while substantially reducing drivetrain losses. The reduced drivetrain losses mean less energy is wasted (during both acceleration and regenerative braking), resulting in more of the energy from the battery pack being available to propel the vehicle. Each in-wheel motor can be controlled entirely independently, providing far greater control, performance and vehicle dynamics characteristics than any other drive system; traction control, launch control and torque vectoring are all easily implemented through the use of in-wheel motors. The classification of In-wheel Motors includes Outer Rotor Type and Inner Rotor Type. The proportion of Outer Rotor Type in 2016 is about 96.94%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016 as the outer rotor is generally applied in the electric vehicles. With more and more companies built plants here, China is the largest supplier of In-wheel Motors, with a production market share nearly 59.61% in 2016. With mature technology, Europe is the second largest supplier of In-wheel Motors, enjoying production market share nearly 33.80% in 2016. With rapid growing electric vehicle industry, China is also the fast growing consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33.27% in 2016. With a lot of automotive and parts manufacturers, Europe is the largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 44.28%.

By Market Verdors:

Protean Electric

Elaphe

e-Traction

ZIEHL-ABEGG

By Types:

Outer Rotor Type

Inner Rotor Type

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

