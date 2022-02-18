2022-2027 Global and Regional Rare Earth Phosphors Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Rare Earth Phosphors market was valued at 42.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rare earth phosphors are most-ly solid inorganic materials consisting of a host lattice, usually intentionally doped with impurities. The absorption of energy takes place via either the host lattice or on impurities. In addition, transfer of energy through the lattice can take place. In almost all cases, the emission originates from impurities.With the raw material advantage, China is the dominate producer and exporter in rare earth phosphors industry.

The production market share of China has reached about 63.62% in 2015. In additional, China is also the largest consumer of rare earth phosphors, about 59.12% of the global production was consumed in China in 2015. Japan is the second producer with the market share of 23.74% in 2015.Top four manufacturers in rare earth phosphors are Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material, Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry, NICHIA, Jiangsu Tiancai, according for 36.05% of the total amount.

By Market Verdors:

NICHIA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Intematix Corporation

Dow Electronic Materials

OSAM

TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO

Nemoto Lumi-Materials

APN Technology

TOSHIBA MATERIALS

Phosphor Technology

Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material

Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry

Jiangsu Tiancai

Grirem Advanced Materials

Quzhou Aoshi Te Lighting

Shanghai Yuelong New Materials

By Types:

Rare Earth Blue Phosphor

Rare Earth Cyan Phosphor

Rare Earth Green Phosphor

Rare Earth Red Phosphor

Rare Earth Yellow Phosphor

Rare Earth Trichromatic Phosphor

Rare Earth Long Afterglow Phosphor

By Applications:

Lamp Industry

Display Industry

Special Light Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Rare Earth Phosphors Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors (Volume and Value) by Application

