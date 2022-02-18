2022-2027 Global and Regional Rosin Ester Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Rosin Ester market was valued at 753.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The carboxylic acid group of a rosin acid can be converted to an ester through a reaction with various alcohols. The molecular weight and functionality of the alcohol determines the softening point of the subsequent ester. Glycerol with three reactive sites and pentaerythritol with four available hydroxyl groups are the most commonly used alcohols.Global sales of Rosin Ester are 333.2 K MT in 2018, increased from 283.7 K MT in 2014.

China is the largest producer, with production accounting for 43.53% of total production in 2018. The largest consumption region is also China , consumed 94.2 K MT In 2018. The second consumer is North America, owned 26.34% consumption share in 2018.

By Market Verdors:

Kraton Corporation

DRT

Ingevity

Eastman

Robert Kraemer

Lawter

Arakawa Chemical

Guangdong KOMO

Wuzhou Sun Shine

Xinsong Resin

Yinlong

By Types:

Glycerol Ester

Pentaerythritol Ester

By Applications:

Adhesives

Inks and Coatings

Chewing Gum

Polymer Modification

