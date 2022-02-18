2022-2027 Global and Regional Bicycle Helmet Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Bicycle Helmet market was valued at 666.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A bicycle helmet is designed to attenuate impacts to the head of a cyclist in falls while minimizing side effects such as interference with peripheral vision. There is ongoing scientific research into the degree of protection offered by bicycle helmets in the event of an accident, and the effects of helmet wearing on cyclist and motor vehicle driver behaviour.The classification of bicycle helmet are MTB helmets, road helmets and recreational helmets, and the proportion of MTB helmets in 2019 is about 44.51%, road helmets account for about 33.52% of production volume share.

Bicycle helmet is widely used in commuter & recreation and sport games. The most proportion of bicycle helmet is commuter & recreation, and proportion in 2019 is about 83.36%, in terms of volume. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a sales volume share of about 33.78% in 2019. Following Europe, North America ranks the second with 31.76%. Market competition is intense. Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized are the leaders of the industry. Vista Outdoor is absolutely the largest player holding 28.49% of market in 2019. Top 10 players account for over 63% of the total market.

By Market Verdors:

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Giant

Trek Bicycle

KASK

Mavic

Merida

Specialized

Uvex

Scott Sports

OGK KABUTO

MET

ABUS

POC

Urge

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Strategic Sports

LAS helmets

Fox Racing

Limar

Orbea

Rudy Project

Moon Helmet

SenHai Sports Goods

Shenghong Sports

GUB

One Industries

HardnutZ

By Types:

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Recreational Helmets

By Applications:

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Bicycle Helmet Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Bicycle Helmet Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bicycle Helmet (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

