2022-2027 Global and Regional Caustic Soda Prills 99% Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Caustic Soda Prills 99% market was valued at 815.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 99.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Caustic Soda Prills 99% market. Caustic Soda prills are solid small fused white pearls, color- and odorless and very hygroscopic. It is very soluble in water and dissolves very rapidly to caustic soda solution liberating a lot of heat; in methanol and ethanol it is well soluble. Caustic Soda prills and caustic soda solutions thereof are very corrosive to many materials and have to be handled with great care.Caustic soda prills are solid small fused white pearls, color- and odorless and very hygroscopic. It is very soluble in water and dissolves very rapidly to caustic soda solution liberating a lot of heat; in methanol and ethanol it is well soluble.

Caustic soda prills and caustic soda solutions thereof are very corrosive to many materials and have to be handled with great care. In 2017, the global sale volume of Caustic soda prills 99%is about 1336673 MT, and is anticipated to reach 1739617 MT in 2023. China is the dominate consumer in Caustic Soda prills 99% industry. The sales volume of Europe was 326734 MT in 2016, occupied about 25.79% of the total amount. Europe is the second one, with the sales volume of 283913 MT, and the sales market share of 22.41% in 2016. Caustic Soda prills 99% have two types, such as caustic soda microprills and caustic soda pearl, etc. Among them, f caustic soda pearl are even widely used type, food grade occupied about 74.27% market share in 2016, and austic soda microprills has the market share of 25.73%.

By Market Verdors:

Solvay

Befar Group

Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical

AkzoNobel

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor

Asahi Glass

Tokuyama Corp

Tianjin Chengyuan Chemical

Arabian Alkali Company SODA

JSC Kaustik

Gacl

By Types:

Caustic Soda Microprills

Caustic Soda Pearl

By Applications:

Pulp & Paper

Aluminum Metal

Chemical and Petroleum Products

Soaps and Detergents

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

