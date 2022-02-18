Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market was valued at 5173.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Diesel particulate filters (DPF) are devices that physically capture diesel particulates to prevent their release to the atmosphere. Diesel particulate filter materials have been developed that show impressive filtration efficiencies, in excess of 90%, as well as good mechanical and thermal durability. Diesel particulate filters have become the most effective technology for the control of diesel particulate emissions?including particle mass and numbers?with high efficiencies. Due to the particle deposition mechanisms in these devices, filters are most effective in controlling the solid fraction of diesel particulates, including elemental carbon (soot) and the related black smoke emission. Filters may have limited effectiveness, or be totally ineffective, in controlling non-solid fractions of PM emissions?SOF and sulfate particulates. To control total PM emissions, DPF systems are likely to incorporate additional functional components targeting the SOF?typically oxidation catalysts?while ultra-low sulfur fuels may be required to control sulfate particulates. Diesel particulate filter is most widely used in automobile field e.g. light- and heavy-duty road going diesel- powered vehicles and for off-road diesel engines. With premium pricing, businesses set costs higher than their competitors. Premium pricing is often most effective in the early days of a product`s life cycle, and ideal for small businesses that sell unique goods.

