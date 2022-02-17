Welding Helmet Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Welding Helmet market was valued at 689.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Welding helmets are a type of headgear used while performing welding in order to protect you from harmful radiations emitted during the process; welding helmets also protect your face, neck against the flame and flashes generated during the welding.At present, in developed countries, the Welding Helmet industry is generally at a more advanced level. There are many policy to enforce the industrial manufacturer to provide the protection for welder. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. The world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. With the development of Chinese Welding Helmet production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

By Market Verdors:

Lincoln Electric

Illinois Tool Works

Kimberly-Clark

ESAB

Optrel AG

3M

Honeywell

ArcOne

KEMPER AMERICA

GYS

JSP

Enseet

Changzhou Shine Science & Technology

Welhel

Optech

Ningbo Geostar Electronics

Sellstrom

Hypertherm

By Types:

Passive Welding Helmet

Auto Darkening Welding Helmets

By Applications:

MIG/MAG (GMAW) Application

TIG (GTAW) Application

MMA (SMAW) Application

Plasma Welding (PAW) Application

Plasma Cutting (PAC) Application

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Welding Helmet Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Welding Helmet Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Welding Helmet Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Welding Helmet Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Welding Helmet Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Welding Helmet Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Welding Helmet (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Welding Helmet Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Welding Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Welding Helmet (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Welding Helmet Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

