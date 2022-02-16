2022-2027 Global and Regional Rail Wheels Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Rail Wheels market was valued at 2419.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.14% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rail Wheels a type of Wheel specially designed for use on rail tracks. The Wheels is on the rails without guidance except for the shape of the tyre in relation to the rail head. Contrary to popular belief, the flanges should not touch the rails. Flanges are only a last resort to prevent the wheels becoming derailed – they`re a safety feature. The Wheel tyre is coned and the rail head slightly curved. Ideally, the Wheel profile should be determined by agreement between the railway infrastructure owner and the rolling stock owner. Of course, it varies from place to place but it is rarely a simple angle. It`s usually a carefully calculated compound form. With respect to the rail angle, in the UK for example, it is set at 1 in 20 (1/20 or 0.05). In the US and France it`s usually at 1/40.

Light rail systems operating over roadways will have special profiles.The rail wheel industry is related to the national economy so rail wheels` manufacturers are usually large companies. The leading players are NSSMC, Interpipe, OMK Steel. In each region, there are local suppliers dominate the market and they are working hard to seize more market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks. Based on the Rail Wheels application, the Rail Wheels market is sub-segmented into several major applications, like High speed, Freight Wagons, Passenger Wagons, Locos, etc. In 2018, Freight Wagons for a major share of 75.28%.

By Market Verdors:

NSSMC

Interpipe

OMK Steel

EVRAZ NTMK

Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV)

Lucchini RS

Rail Wheel Factory

GHH-Bonatrans

Durgapur Steel Plant

Amsted Rail

CAF

Comsteel

Masteel

Taiyuan Heavy Industry

Datong ABC Castings Company

Xinyang Tonghe wheels

Zhibo Lucchini Railway Equipment

By Types:

High speed

Freight Wagons

Passenger Wagons

Locos

By Applications:

OE Market

AM Market

