2022-2027 Global and Regional Desiccant Dryer Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Desiccant Dryer market was valued at 440.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .57% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Desiccant Dryer is a type of compressed air dryers. The duty of the desiccant is to bring the pressure dew point of the compressed air to a level in which the water will no longer condense, or to remove as much water from the compressed air as possible. Desiccant types usually include silica gel, activated alumina, and molecular sieves.As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government` policy and the high production of PCB etc. in the international market, the current demand for Desiccant Dryer product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Europe and North America, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

By Market Verdors:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Parker Hannifin

SPX Flow

Sullair

Quincy

Gardner Denver

Kaeser

Star Compare

Rotorcomp

BEKO Technologies

Risheng

Zeks

Aircel

By Types:

Heated Dryer

Heatless Dryer

By Applications:

Energy

General Industry

Electronic

Food & Pharmaceutical

