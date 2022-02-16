2022-2027 Global and Regional Potassium Bicarbonate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Potassium Bicarbonate market was valued at 12.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Potassium bicarbonate (also known as potassium hydrogen carbonate or potassium acid carbonate) is a colorless, odorless, slightly basic, salty substance. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), potassium bicarbonate is “generally recognized as safe”. There is no evidence of human carcinogenicity, no adverse effects of overexposure, and an undetermined LD50. It is among the food additives encoded by European Union, identified by the E number E501. Physically, potassium bicarbonate occurs as a crystal or a soft white granular powder.

Potassium bicarbonate is very rarely found in its natural form, the mineral called kalicinite.The technical barriers of potassium bicarbonate are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In potassium bicarbonate market, there are several relatively larger companies across the globe, such as Shandong Lunan Chemical, Evonik, Wentong Potassium Salt Group, Baoding Runfeng and Armand Products. And their plants mainly distribute in USA, Germany and China.

Potassium bicarbonate has a wide range of application in the Chemical Industry, Agriculture, Food, Pharmaceutical Industry and Extinguishing Agent Affected by downstream industries, demand for Potassium bicarbonate is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2023. Potassium bicarbonate industry will usher in a stable growth space.

By Market Verdors:

Shandong Lunan Chemical

Evonik

Wentong Potassium Salt Group

Baoding Runfeng

Armand Products

Hebei Xinji Chemical Group

Shanxi Wencheng Chemical

Toagosei Group

Shijiazhuang Runhong Technology

By Types:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

By Applications:

Chemical Industry

Agriculture

Food

Pharmaceutical Industry

Extinguishing Agent

