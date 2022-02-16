2022-2027 Global and Regional Guar Gum Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Guar Gum Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version4 min read
The global Guar Gum market was valued at 302.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 30.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Guar Gum is a type of products that derived from guar splits that obtained from guar seed.The guar gum industry concentration is relatively high. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in India and Pakistan. The manufacturers in India have a long history and unshakable status in this field. It takes about 78.94% of global market in 2016, followed by the Pakistan of 10.85%. Manufacturers such as Hindustan Gum have relative higher level of product`s quality.
The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although small companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
By Market Verdors:
- Hindustan Gum
- Jai Bharat Gum and Chemicals
- Neelkanth Polymers
- Sunita Hydrocolloids
- Vikas WSP
- Guangrao Liuhe Chemical
- Global Gums & Chemicals
- Shandong Dongda Commerce
- Jingkun Chemistry Company
- Lotus Gums & Chemicals
- Supreme Gums
- Shree Ram Group
- Wuxi Jinxin Science& Tchnology
- Rama Industries
- Vikas Granaries Limited
- Raj Gum
By Types:
- Industrial Grade
- Food Grade
By Applications:
- Food Industry
- Petroleum Industry
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Table of content
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.5 Global Guar Gum Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027
1.5.1 Global Guar Gum Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.5.2 Global Guar Gum Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value
1.5.3 Global Guar Gum Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027
1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Guar Gum Industry Impact
Chapter 2 Global Guar Gum Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Guar Gum (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Guar Gum Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.1.2 Global Guar Gum Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Guar Gum (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Guar Gum Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Guar Gum Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
