2022-2027 Global and Regional Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market was valued at 104.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market, molecular sieves are crystalline, highly porous materials, which belong to the class of aluminosilicates and are available in the form of beads, pellets and powder. These crystals are characterised by a three-dimensional pore system, with pores of precisely defined diameter. The corresponding crystallographic structure is formed by tetrahedras of (AlO4) and (SiO4). Molecular sieve adsorbent are crystalline, highly porous materials, which belong to the class of aluminosilicates and are available in the form of beads, pellets and powder. These crystals are characterised by a three-dimensional pore system, with pores of precisely defined diameter.

The corresponding crystallographic structure is formed by tetrahedras of (AlO4) and (SiO4). Molecular sieves adsorbent is widely used in industrial applications, such as air separation, petroleum refining, petrochemicals, etc. The production of molecular sieve adsorbent is estimated from 229557 MT in 2012 to 305928 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 7.44%. In 2016, the global zeolite molecular sieve market is led by EU. China is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of zeolite molecular sieve are fragmented. The top players cover UOP (Honeywell), CECA (Arkema), Tosoh Corporation, Grace and Zeochem AG etc., which are playing important roles in global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market. UOP (Honeywell) is the world leader, holding 24.30% production market share in 2016. Molecular sieve adsorbent downstream is widely, the major fields are petroleum refining and air separation, etc. In recent years, petroleum refining industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for petroleum refining is expected to drive the demand of the zeolite molecular sieve market. EU and Asia are driven regions, the demand for zeolite molecular sieve is high in these areas. For demand market of molecular sieve adsorbent, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market.

By Market Verdors:

UOP (Honeywell)

CECA (Arkema)

Tosoh Corporation

Grace

Zeochem AG

CWK

KNT Group

Zeolites & Allied Products

Haixin Chemical

Shanghai Hengye

Fulong New Materials

Pingxiang Xintao

Zhengzhou Snow

Luoyang Jianlong Chemical

Henan Huanyu Molecular Sieve

Shanghai Jiu-Zhou Chemical

Anhui Mingmei Minchem

Shanghai Zeolite Molecular Sieve

Zhongbao Molecular Sieve

By Types:

3A

4A

5A

Type X

By Applications:

Air Separation

Petroleum Refining

Petrochemicals

Refrigerants

Natural Gas

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

