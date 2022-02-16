2022-2027 Global and Regional Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market was valued at 212.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polypropylene carbonate (PPC), a copolymer of carbon dioxide and propylene oxide, is a thermoplastic material. Catalysts like zinc glutarate are used in polymerization.Polypropylene carbonate is soluble in polar solvents like lower ketones, ethyl acetate, dichloromethane and chlorinated hydrocarbons and insoluble in solvents like alcohols, water, and aliphatic hydrocarbons. It also forms stable emulsions in water. PPC allows the diffusion of gases like oxygen through it. Having a glass temperature (Tg) between 25 to 45 C, PPC binders are amorphous. The glass temperature of PPC is slightly greater than polyethylene carbonate (PEC). The Key suppliers of Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) include Empower Materials, SK Energy, Novomer, BASF, Cardia Bioplastics, Tianguan, Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical and Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech. The Top 3 players occupied 62.77% of sales volume share and 56.32% of revenue share in global market in 2019. Major downstream Applications of PPC include Biodegradable Plastics, Electronic Industry, etc. In 2019, Biodegradable Plastics Application field is leading the market, taking up 92.24% of sales volume share in global market in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Empower Materials

SK Energy

Novomer

BASF

Cardia Bioplastics

Tianguan

Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical

Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech

By Types:

Injection Molding Grade

Food Contact Grade

By Applications:

Biodegradable Plastics

Electronics Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polypr

