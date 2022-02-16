2022-2027 Global and Regional Fish Sauce Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Fish Sauce market was valued at 2552.11 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fish sauce is an amber-coloured liquid extracted from the fermentation of fish with sea salt. It is used as a condiment in various cuisines. Fish sauce is a staple ingredient in numerous cultures in Southeast Asia and the coastal regions of East Asia, and features heavily in Cambodian, Filipino, Thai, Laotian and Vietnamese cuisines. It also was a major ingredient in ancient European cuisine, but is no longer commonly used in those regions.Market competition is intens. Masan Consumer, Tang Sang Ha and Thaipreeda Group are the leaders of Fish Sauce industry, with about 49% market shares. Thailand is the largest supplier and consumer of Fish Sauce, with a production market share of 44% and a consumption market share of 26%. The second place is Vietnam, following Thailand with the production market share of 37%, and the sales market share nearly 22%. China is another important market of Fish Sauce, enjoying 6% Sales market share.

By Market Verdors:

Masan Consumer

Tang Sang Ha

Thaipreeda Group

NANDAO

Teo Tak Seng

Shantou Fish Sauce

Jinguanyuan

Hung Thanh

Thai Fishsauce Factory

Pichai Fish Sauce

Rayong

Rungroj

Viet Phu

Marine

Halcyon Proteins

By Types:

Traditional Fish Sauce

Industrial Fish Sauce

By Applications:

Commerical

Home

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Fish Sauce Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Fish Sauce Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Fish Sauce Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Fish Sauce Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Fish Sauce Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Fish Sauce Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Fish Sauce (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Fish Sauce Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Fish Sauce Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fish Sauce (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Fish Sauce Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Fish Sauce Revenue and Market S

