2022-2027 Global and Regional Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) market was valued at 179 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The DTA Thermal Analyzer measures the temperature difference between a sample and an inert reference as a function of time or temperature. It consists of a sample holder comprising thermocouples, sample containers, a ceramic or metallic furnace, a temperature programmer; and a recording system. The instrument is used to characterize pharmaceuticals, food/biologicals, organic chemicals and inorganics. Transitions measured include glass transitions, crystallization, melting and sublimation.As for the global differential thermal analysis industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The most of market share in revenue is grasped by the top five manufacturers, TA Instruments, PerkinElmer, Netzsch, Mettler-Toledo and Linseis, which closes to 70 per cent totally. The USA giant TA Instruments, which has 18.53% market share in 2015, is the leader in the differential thermal analysis industry. The manufacturers following TA Instrument are Mettler-Toledo and Netzsch, which respectively has 14.59% and 12.50% market share globally. The Dazhan is the leader of China differential thermal analysis. It sells a total of 0.71 million dollar differential thermal analysis products in the year of 2015.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Single-function DTA

Multi-function Instrument

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Food/Biologicals

Mineralogical Research

