2022-2027 Global and Regional Office Furniture Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Office Furniture market was valued at 764.37 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.49% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Office Furniture is a kind of equipment used for working in daily life and working. Overall, the Office Furniture products performance is positive with the global economic recovery. The technical barriers of Office Furniture are relatively low, and the Office Furniture market concentration degree is dispersed. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world; the key companies in Office Furniture market include Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Global Group, KI, Teknion, Knoll, Kinnarps Holding, and others. Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of offices as well as the demand for Office Furniture worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in 2014 has increased the demand of Office Furniture. Therefore, the growing demand for office space will be favorable for the growth of the Office Furniture market. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for Office Furniture will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Office Furniture is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Office Furniture industry will usher in a stable growth space. In the past few years, the raw material prices were relatively stable, and expected that the Office Furniture raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Office Furniture. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline. There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Office Furniture market will become more intense.

By Types:

Wood

Metals

plastic

By Applications:

Enterprise

Hospitals

Schools

