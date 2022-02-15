2022-2027 Global and Regional Hydroxy Functional Resins Industry Status and Prospects Professional

The global Hydroxy Functional Resins market was valued at 122.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hydroxy functional resins refer to resins with hydroxy group connected on the molecular chain. After reaction with crosslinking agents like Melamine, the hydroxy functional resins possess good performance of chemical resistance and physical properties, making it advantageous to be used as coating in automotive, aerospace and furniture industry, etc.

Generally, the companies in this industry can be classified as three kinds: leading global general coating suppliers like BASF and Arkema; leading chemical suppliers with a rich portfolio of products like Dow and Evonik; Specialized coating material suppliers that produce advanced products like Gellner Industrial. Comparatively, leading chemical suppliers and general coating suppliers enjoys lower manufacture cost than other suppliers, making it more advantageous in price, while specialized coating material suppliers has close connect with direct downstream users, which makes it advantageous in customer relationship and technical level. The materials of hydroxy functional resins can be classified as monomer and hydroxyl functional groups. The commonly used monomer and hydroxyl functional groups are Methyl methacrylate, Styrene and Hydroxyethyl methacrylate. Also, in the production of hydroxy functional resins used for amino baking paint, the product is premixed with crosslinking agent and solvent when sold on the market, even though they are not real raw material. The largest consumption area of hydroxy functional resins is metallic coating, which accounted for 74.49% of world hydroxy functional resins consumption in 2015. Hydroxy functional resin has also been founded widely used for plastic coating and glass coating. Generally speaking, automotive is considered as the most important application of hydroxy functional resins in terms of terminal use.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Arkema

Dow

Evonik

Gellner Industrial

Allnex

Elementis

Sanmu

TaiChang Resin

Dongsheng

KITO

TOD Chemical

By Types:

Hydroxyl acrylic resin

Hydroxyl polyester resin

By Applications:

Metallic Coating

Plastic Coating

Glass Coating

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Hydroxy Functional Resins Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Hydroxy Functional Resins Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Hydroxy Functional Resins Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Hydroxy Functional Resins Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Hydroxy Functional Resins Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Hydroxy Functional Resins Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Hydroxy Functional Resins (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Hydroxy Functional Resins Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Hydroxy Functional Resins Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

