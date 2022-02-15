February 15, 2022

Global Camphene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

11 hours ago grandresearchstore

Camphene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Camphene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

 

Segment by Type

 

 

  • Super Grade
  • First Grade
  • Second Grade
  • Others

Segment by Application

 

  • Flavor & Fragrance
  • Synthetic Material
  • Pesticide
  • Other

By Company

 

  • Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile
  • Camphor & Allied Products (IN)
  • Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN)
  • Kanchi Karpooram (IN)
  • Orgsintez OJSC (RU)
  • AlEn Industries (MX)
  • Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN)
  • Fujian Green Pine (CN)
  • Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN)
  • Sky Dragon Fine-Chem (CN)

Production by Region

 

  • United States
  • Europe
  • India
  • China

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Camphene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Camphene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Super Grade
1.2.3 First Grade
1.2.4 Second Grade
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Camphene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Flavor & Fragrance
1.3.3 Synthetic Material
1.3.4 Pesticide
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Camphene Production
2.1 Global Camphene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Camphene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Camphene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Camphene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Camphene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 United States
2.5 Europe
2.6 India
2.7 China
3 Global Camphene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Camphene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Camphene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Camphene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Camphene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Camphene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Camphene by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Camphene Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Camphene Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

