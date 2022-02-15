Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Glass Fiber Type
- Carbon Fiber Type
- Aramid Fiber Type
- Others
Segment by Application
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Construction
- Others
By Company
- BASF
- DuPont
- Lanxess
- DSM
- SABIC
- PolyOne
- Hexion
- Denka
- Daicel
- Evonik
- Sumitomo Bakelite
- Kingfa Science and Technology
- Genius
- Solvay
- RTP
- SI Group
- Kolon
- TenCate
- Toray
- Mitsubishi Rayon
- Teijin
- SGL
- Hexcel
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Fiber Type
1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Type
1.2.4 Aramid Fiber Type
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production
2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
