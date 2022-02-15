Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Glass Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber Type

Aramid Fiber Type

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Others

By Company

BASF

DuPont

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

PolyOne

Hexion

Denka

Daicel

Evonik

Sumitomo Bakelite

Kingfa Science and Technology

Genius

Solvay

RTP

SI Group

Kolon

TenCate

Toray

Mitsubishi Rayon

Teijin

SGL

Hexcel

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production

2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

