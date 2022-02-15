Global Glass Fibers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Glass Fibers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Fibers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

General-purpose Glass Fibers

Special-purpose Glass Fibers

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Others

By Company

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Johns Mansville

Nippon Electric Glass

Nittobo

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Fibers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Fibers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 General-purpose Glass Fibers

1.2.3 Special-purpose Glass Fibers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Fibers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Glass Fibers Production

2.1 Global Glass Fibers Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Glass Fibers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Glass Fibers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Fibers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Glass Fibers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

3 Global Glass Fibers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Glass Fibers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Glass Fibers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Glass Fibers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Glass Fibers Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Glass Fibers Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Glass Fibers by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Glass Fibers Revenue by Region

