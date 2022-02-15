Global Glass Fibers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Glass Fibers Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Glass Fibers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Fibers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- General-purpose Glass Fibers
- Special-purpose Glass Fibers
Segment by Application
- Building & Construction
- Electronics
- Transportation
- Others
By Company
- Owens Corning
- Jushi Group
- PPG Industries
- CPIC
- Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
- Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
- Binani-3B
- Johns Mansville
- Nippon Electric Glass
- Nittobo
- Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Fibers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass Fibers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 General-purpose Glass Fibers
1.2.3 Special-purpose Glass Fibers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass Fibers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glass Fibers Production
2.1 Global Glass Fibers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glass Fibers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glass Fibers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glass Fibers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glass Fibers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Glass Fibers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glass Fibers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glass Fibers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glass Fibers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Glass Fibers Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Glass Fibers Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Glass Fibers by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Glass Fibers Revenue by Region
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/