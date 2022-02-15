Global PE Pipe Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PE Pipe Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PE Pipe Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PE 100

PE 80

Other

Segment by Application

Water Supply Pipe

Sewage & Drainage Pipe

Oil & Gas Pipe

Agriculture Pipe

Others

By Company

LyondellBasell

DuPont

Borealis

SABIC

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Ineos

Braskem

Total

Exxon Mobil

SINOPEC

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Asia Pacific Other

South America

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PE Pipe Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PE 100

1.2.3 PE 80

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Water Supply Pipe

1.3.3 Sewage & Drainage Pipe

1.3.4 Oil & Gas Pipe

1.3.5 Agriculture Pipe

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PE Pipe Resin Production

2.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PE Pipe Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PE Pipe Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PE Pipe Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Asia Pacific Other

2.8 South America

3 Global PE Pipe Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global PE Pipe Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global PE Pipe Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global PE Pipe Resin Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales PE Pipe Resin by Region (2023-2028)

