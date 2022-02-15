February 15, 2022

Global PE Pipe Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PE Pipe Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PE Pipe Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

 

Segment by Type

 

 

  • PE 100
  • PE 80
  • Other

Segment by Application

 

  • Water Supply Pipe
  • Sewage & Drainage Pipe
  • Oil & Gas Pipe
  • Agriculture Pipe
  • Others

By Company

 

  • LyondellBasell
  • DuPont
  • Borealis
  • SABIC
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • Ineos
  • Braskem
  • Total
  • Exxon Mobil
  • SINOPEC

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Asia Pacific Other
  • South America

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 PE Pipe Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PE 100
1.2.3 PE 80
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water Supply Pipe
1.3.3 Sewage & Drainage Pipe
1.3.4 Oil & Gas Pipe
1.3.5 Agriculture Pipe
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PE Pipe Resin Production
2.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PE Pipe Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PE Pipe Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PE Pipe Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Asia Pacific Other
2.8 South America
3 Global PE Pipe Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PE Pipe Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PE Pipe Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PE Pipe Resin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PE Pipe Resin by Region (2023-2028)

