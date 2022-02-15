February 15, 2022

Global L-Valine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

11 hours ago grandresearchstore

L-Valine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global L-Valine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Food Grade
  • Feed Grade
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Food Industry
  • Feed Industry
  • Other

By Company

  • Ajinomoto
  • Kyowa Hakko
  • Evonik
  • CJ
  • Fufeng Group
  • Maidan Biology
  • Meihua Group
  • Yichang Sanxia Pharmaceutical
  • Star Lake Bioscience
  • Tianjin Tianan
  • Wellman Bioscience
  • Jinghai Amino Acid
  • Bafeng Pharmaceutical
  • Jiahe Biotech
  • Luzhou Group
  • Jirong Pharmaceutical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Southeast Asia
  • South America
  • Japan
  • China

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 L-Valine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global L-Valine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.3 Food Grade
1.2.4 Feed Grade
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global L-Valine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.3 Food Industry
1.3.4 Feed Industry
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global L-Valine Production
2.1 Global L-Valine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global L-Valine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global L-Valine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global L-Valine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global L-Valine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Southeast Asia
2.7 South America
2.8 Japan
2.9 China
3 Global L-Valine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global L-Valine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global L-Valine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global L-Valine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global L-Valine Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global L-Valine Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales L-Valine by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global L-Valine Revenue by Region

