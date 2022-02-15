Global Maleic Anhydride Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Maleic Anhydride Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Maleic Anhydride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Maleic Anhydride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Solid Maleic Anhydride
- Molten Maleic Anhydride
- Segment by Application
- Unsaturated Polyester Resin
- 1,4-butanediol (BDO)
- Other
By Company
- Huntsman Corporation
- Sasol-Huntsman
- Ashland
- Polynt
- LANXESS
- Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.
- Flint Hills Resources
- BASF
- YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC
- DSM
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- NIPPON SHOKUBAI
- Elekeiroz SA
- Bartek Ingredients
- Korea PTG
- CEPSA
- MOL Group
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Changzhou Yabang Chemical
- Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical
- Qiaoyou Chemical
- Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical
- Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical
- Hongxin Chemical
- Shengyuan Group
- Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical
- Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical
- Huanghua Hongcheng Business
- Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical
- Changzhou Shuguang Chemical
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Southeast Asia
- South America
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Maleic Anhydride Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solid Maleic Anhydride
1.2.3 Molten Maleic Anhydride
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resin
1.3.3 1,4-butanediol (BDO)
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Maleic Anhydride Production
2.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Southeast Asia
2.7 South America
2.8 Japan
2.9 China
2.10 South Korea
2.11 India
3 Global Maleic Anhydride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Maleic Anhydride Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Sales by Region (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/