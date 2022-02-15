Global Maleic Anhydride Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Maleic Anhydride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Maleic Anhydride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Solid Maleic Anhydride

Molten Maleic Anhydride

Segment by Application

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1,4-butanediol (BDO)

Other

By Company

Huntsman Corporation

Sasol-Huntsman

Ashland

Polynt

LANXESS

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Flint Hills Resources

BASF

YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC

DSM

Mitsubishi Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Elekeiroz SA

Bartek Ingredients

Korea PTG

CEPSA

MOL Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical

Qiaoyou Chemical

Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Hongxin Chemical

Shengyuan Group

Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical

Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical

Huanghua Hongcheng Business

Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical

Changzhou Shuguang Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Southeast Asia

South America

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Maleic Anhydride Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Solid Maleic Anhydride

1.2.3 Molten Maleic Anhydride

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1.3.3 1,4-butanediol (BDO)

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Maleic Anhydride Production

2.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Southeast Asia

2.7 South America

2.8 Japan

2.9 China

2.10 South Korea

2.11 India

3 Global Maleic Anhydride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Maleic Anhydride Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Sales by Region (2017-2022)

