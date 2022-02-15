February 15, 2022

Global High Silica Zeolite Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

12 hours ago grandresearchstore

High Silica Zeolite market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Silica Zeolite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

 

Segment by Type

 

 

  • ZSM-5 Type
  • USY Type
  • Beta Type
  • Others

Segment by Application

 

  • Petroleum Refining Catalysts
  • Petrochemical Catalysts
  • Others

By Company

 

  • UOP (Honeywell)
  • CECA (Arkema)
  • BASF
  • Zeochem AG
  • Tosoh Corporation
  • W. R. Grace
  • Zeolyst International
  • Clariant
  • CWK Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH
  • KNT Group
  • Zeolites & Allied Products

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Silica Zeolite Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Silica Zeolite Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 ZSM-5 Type
1.2.3 USY Type
1.2.4 Beta Type
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Silica Zeolite Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Petroleum Refining Catalysts
1.3.3 Petrochemical Catalysts
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Silica Zeolite Production
2.1 Global High Silica Zeolite Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Silica Zeolite Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Silica Zeolite Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Silica Zeolite Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Silica Zeolite Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Silica Zeolite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High Silica Zeolite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High Silica Zeolite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High Silica Zeolite Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global High Silica Zeolite Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global High Silica Zeolite Sales by Region (2017-2022)

