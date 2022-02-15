February 15, 2022

Global Malic Acid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

12 hours ago grandresearchstore

Malic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Malic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • L-Malic Acid
  • DL-Malic Acid

Segment by Application

  • Food & Beverage Industry
  • Pharmaceuticals Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Others

By Company

  • Fuso Chemical
  • Bartek
  • Isegen
  • Polynt
  • Thirumalai Chemicals
  • Yongsan Chemicals
  • MC Food Specialties
  • Tate & Lyle
  • Changmao Biochemical Engineering
  • Sealong Biotechnology
  • Jinhu Lile Biotechnology

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Japan
  • China
  • South Korea
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Malic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Malic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 L-Malic Acid
1.2.3 DL-Malic Acid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Malic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverage Industry
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals Industry
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Malic Acid Production
2.1 Global Malic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Malic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Malic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Malic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Malic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
2.9 South Korea
2.10 India
3 Global Malic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Malic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Malic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Malic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Malic Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Malic Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Malic Acid by Region (2023-2028)

