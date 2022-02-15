Global Medical Gases Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Medical Gases Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Medical Gases market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Gases market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Medical Oxygen
- Medical Nitrous Oxide
- Medical Air
- Medical Helium
- Others
Segment by Application
- Hospitals (Labs & Clinics)
- Home Healthcare
- Universities/Research Institutions
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries
By Company
- Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016)
- Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare)
- Praxair
- Air Products
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.)
- Messer Group
- SOL Group
- Norco
- Air Water Inc
- Shenzhen Gaofa
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- Southeast Asia
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Medical Gases Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Gases Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Medical Oxygen
1.2.3 Medical Nitrous Oxide
1.2.4 Medical Air
1.2.5 Medical Helium
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Gases Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals (Labs & Clinics)
1.3.3 Home Healthcare
1.3.4 Universities/Research Institutions
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Medical Gases Production
2.1 Global Medical Gases Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Medical Gases Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Medical Gases Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Medical Gases Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Medical Gases Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
3 Global Medical Gases Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Medical Gases Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Medical Gases Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Medical Gases Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
