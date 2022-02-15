Global Medical Gases Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Medical Gases market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Gases market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/126002/global-medical-gases-market-2028-642

Medical Oxygen

Medical Nitrous Oxide

Medical Air

Medical Helium

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals (Labs & Clinics)

Home Healthcare

Universities/Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

By Company

Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016)

Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare)

Praxair

Air Products

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.)

Messer Group

SOL Group

Norco

Air Water Inc

Shenzhen Gaofa

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Southeast Asia

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/126002/global-medical-gases-market-2028-642

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Gases Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Gases Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Medical Oxygen

1.2.3 Medical Nitrous Oxide

1.2.4 Medical Air

1.2.5 Medical Helium

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Gases Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hospitals (Labs & Clinics)

1.3.3 Home Healthcare

1.3.4 Universities/Research Institutions

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Medical Gases Production

2.1 Global Medical Gases Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Medical Gases Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Medical Gases Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Medical Gases Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Medical Gases Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Japan

2.7 China

2.8 Southeast Asia

2.9 India

3 Global Medical Gases Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Medical Gases Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Medical Gases Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Medical Gases Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/