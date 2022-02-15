February 15, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Global Sesame Oil Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2 min read
12 hours ago grandresearchstore

Sesame Oil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sesame Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • White Sesame Oil
  • Black Sesame Oil
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Food Industry
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Cosmetic and Personal Care
  • Others

By Company

  • Wilmar International
  • Anhui Yanzhuang
  • Kadoya
  • Shandong Ruifu
  • Lee Kum Kee
  • China Agri-Industries
  • Shandong Luhua Group
  • Shanghai Totole Food
  • BGG
  • Takemoto Oil & Fat
  • Henan Dingzhi
  • Kuki Sangyo
  • Flavor Full
  • Chee Seng Oil Factory
  • Thiagarajan Agro Products
  • Dipasa
  • Yamada Sesame Oil
  • Iwai Sesame Oil
  • Production by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Southeast Asia
  • Japan
  • China
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sesame Oil Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sesame Oil Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 White Sesame Oil
1.2.3 Black Sesame Oil
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sesame Oil Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical
1.3.4 Cosmetic and Personal Care
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sesame Oil Production
2.1 Global Sesame Oil Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sesame Oil Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sesame Oil Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sesame Oil Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sesame Oil Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Southeast Asia
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
2.9 India
3 Global Sesame Oil Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sesame Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sesame Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sesame Oil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sesame Oil Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Sesame Oil Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Sesame Oil by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Sesame Oil Revenue by Region

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

8 hours ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Left-handed Inswing Front Entrance Doors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

8 hours ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Left-handed Inswing Front Doors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

8 hours ago grandresearchstore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

8 hours ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Left-handed Inswing Front Entrance Doors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

8 hours ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Left-handed Inswing Front Doors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

8 hours ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Left-handed Inswing Commercial Front Doors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

8 hours ago grandresearchstore