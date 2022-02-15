Global Bismaleimide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Bismaleimide market is segmented by Type and by End User. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bismaleimide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by End User for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

4,4’-Bismaleimidodiphenylmethane

M-Phenylene Bismaleimide

Segment by End User

Aviation

Automotive

Military

Electronics

Others

By Company

Evonik

Huntsman

Hexcel

Cytec Solvay

Renegade Materials

HOS-Technik

ABROL

Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Tech

Daiwakasei Industry

K.I Chemical

Puyang Willing Chemicals

Laiyu Chemical

Sanjing Polytron Technologies

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bismaleimide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bismaleimide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 4,4’-Bismaleimidodiphenylmethane

1.2.3 M-Phenylene Bismaleimide

1.3 Market by End User

1.3.1 Global Bismaleimide Market Size by End User, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aviation

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Military

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Bismaleimide Production

2.1 Global Bismaleimide Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Bismaleimide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Bismaleimide Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bismaleimide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Bismaleimide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

3 Global Bismaleimide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Bismaleimide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Bismaleimide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Bismaleimide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Bismaleimide Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Bismaleimide Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Bismaleimide by Region (2023-2028)

