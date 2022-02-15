Global Bismaleimide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Bismaleimide Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Bismaleimide market is segmented by Type and by End User. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bismaleimide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by End User for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 4,4’-Bismaleimidodiphenylmethane
- M-Phenylene Bismaleimide
- Segment by End User
- Aviation
- Automotive
- Military
- Electronics
- Others
By Company
- Evonik
- Huntsman
- Hexcel
- Cytec Solvay
- Renegade Materials
- HOS-Technik
- ABROL
- Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Tech
- Daiwakasei Industry
- K.I Chemical
- Puyang Willing Chemicals
- Laiyu Chemical
- Sanjing Polytron Technologies
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bismaleimide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bismaleimide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 4,4’-Bismaleimidodiphenylmethane
1.2.3 M-Phenylene Bismaleimide
1.3 Market by End User
1.3.1 Global Bismaleimide Market Size by End User, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aviation
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Military
1.3.5 Electronics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bismaleimide Production
2.1 Global Bismaleimide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bismaleimide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bismaleimide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bismaleimide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bismaleimide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Bismaleimide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bismaleimide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bismaleimide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bismaleimide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bismaleimide Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bismaleimide Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Bismaleimide by Region (2023-2028)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/