Global EVA Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
EVA Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EVA Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Tubular EVA
- Autoclave EVA
- Other Process
Segment by Application
- Film
- Adhesive and Coating
- Molding Plastics
- Foaming Materials
- Other Applications
By Company
- DuPont (US)
- ExxonMobil (US)
- FPC (TW)
- Hanwha Total (KR)
- USI (TW)
- Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)
- Sipchem (SA)
- BASF-YPC (CN)
- Braskem (BR)
- Westlake (US)
- TPI Polene (TH)
- LG Chem (KR)
- Celanese (US)
- Arkema (FR)
- Repsol (ES)
- LyondellBasell (NL)
- Sumitomo Chem (JP)
- Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)
- Lotte Chem (KR)
- Total (FR)
- Tosoh (JP)
- Versalis/Eni (IT)
- Ube (JP)
- Huamei Polymer (CN)
- NUC Corp (JP)
- Sumsung Total (KR)
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
