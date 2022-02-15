February 15, 2022

Global EVA Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

EVA Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EVA Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

 

Segment by Type

 

 

  • Tubular EVA
  • Autoclave EVA
  • Other Process

Segment by Application

 

  • Film
  • Adhesive and Coating
  • Molding Plastics
  • Foaming Materials
  • Other Applications

By Company

 

  • DuPont (US)
  • ExxonMobil (US)
  • FPC (TW)
  • Hanwha Total (KR)
  • USI (TW)
  • Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)
  • Sipchem (SA)
  • BASF-YPC (CN)
  • Braskem (BR)
  • Westlake (US)
  • TPI Polene (TH)
  • LG Chem (KR)
  • Celanese (US)
  • Arkema (FR)
  • Repsol (ES)
  • LyondellBasell (NL)
  • Sumitomo Chem (JP)
  • Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)
  • Lotte Chem (KR)
  • Total (FR)
  • Tosoh (JP)
  • Versalis/Eni (IT)
  • Ube (JP)
  • Huamei Polymer (CN)
  • NUC Corp (JP)
  • Sumsung Total (KR)

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 EVA Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global EVA Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tubular EVA
1.2.3 Autoclave EVA
1.2.4 Other Process
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global EVA Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Film
1.3.3 Adhesive and Coating
1.3.4 Molding Plastics
1.3.5 Foaming Materials
1.3.6 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global EVA Resin Production
2.1 Global EVA Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global EVA Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global EVA Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global EVA Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global EVA Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global EVA Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global EVA Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global EVA Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global EVA Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global EVA Resin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global EVA Resin Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales EVA Resin by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global EVA Resin Revenue by Region

