Global EVA Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

EVA Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EVA Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Tubular EVA

Autoclave EVA

Other Process

Segment by Application

Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Other Applications

By Company

DuPont (US)

ExxonMobil (US)

FPC (TW)

Hanwha Total (KR)

USI (TW)

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)

Sipchem (SA)

BASF-YPC (CN)

Braskem (BR)

Westlake (US)

TPI Polene (TH)

LG Chem (KR)

Celanese (US)

Arkema (FR)

Repsol (ES)

LyondellBasell (NL)

Sumitomo Chem (JP)

Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)

Lotte Chem (KR)

Total (FR)

Tosoh (JP)

Versalis/Eni (IT)

Ube (JP)

Huamei Polymer (CN)

NUC Corp (JP)

Sumsung Total (KR)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EVA Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global EVA Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Tubular EVA

1.2.3 Autoclave EVA

1.2.4 Other Process

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global EVA Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Film

1.3.3 Adhesive and Coating

1.3.4 Molding Plastics

1.3.5 Foaming Materials

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global EVA Resin Production

2.1 Global EVA Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global EVA Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global EVA Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global EVA Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global EVA Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global EVA Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global EVA Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global EVA Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global EVA Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global EVA Resin Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global EVA Resin Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales EVA Resin by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global EVA Resin Revenue by Region

